Gunasekhar Had an IMAX Vision Before Rajamouli

Undoubtedly, seasoned director Gunasekhar — of Okkadu fame and known for his larger-than-life storytelling, eloquent sets, and visually rich frames — had once envisioned making his historical epic Rudhramadevi in the IMAX format. Around 2012, the filmmaker was reportedly in discussions with the Prasad IMAX management to mount the film as a visual spectacle on par with international standards.



“Rudhramadevi was his dream project, and he wanted to present the warrior queen’s story in a grand, never-before-seen format using IMAX technology,” says a source close to the development.



Initially, the team had estimated a budget of around ₹15 crore for the IMAX upgrade alone. However, with only a handful of IMAX screens in Hyderabad, Chennai, and other metros at that time, the idea was eventually shelved. Gunasekhar later made the film in a regular format, and it went on to receive appreciation and commercial success.



In 2025, ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli has announced that his upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, will be shot in IMAX format and released in an extended IMAX version across the country. “India currently has around 34 IMAX theatres, and the number is expected to grow by 2027. A highly anticipated film like Varanasi is likely to further expand IMAX’s footprint across India and globally,” the source adds.