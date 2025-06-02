Roadies Double Cross Winner Prize Money

Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar, from Elvish Yadav’s gang, has emerged as the winner of the 20th season of Roadies.



Initially eliminated mid-season, Gullu re-entered the competition as a wildcard contestant in Gautam Gulati’s team. He later controversially rejoined Elvish's gang after winning the 'Ticket To Finale' task, double-crossing his mentor. He successfully reached the grand finale, competing against Rishabh Sachdev, Hartaaj Singh Gill, Rohit Singh, Priya, and RD Dedha.



In the final showdown, Hartaaj from Prince Narula's gang and Gullu were the top two contestants. Ultimately, Gullu was declared the winner of the season. His prizes included a Hero Karizma bike, a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, and a gift hamper from the protein brand Avvatar.



Gang leader Elvish Yadav celebrated the victory on social media, posting a photo with Gullu and writing, "I am completely overwhelmed with emotions right now! I'm thrilled to announce that my brother Kushal Tanwar (Gullu) and I have WON the season of Roadies Double Cross! This journey has been an incredible ride, and I'm so grateful to have shared it with my bro! We did it, Gullu (sic)."

Roadies XX, officially titled 'Roadies XX: Double Cross,' was the 20th season of the popular Indian reality show. It featured gang leaders Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and eventually Elvish Yadav, who joined later in the season. The format involved contestants performing various tasks and challenges, with eliminations and twists like 'double-crossing' adding to the drama. The journey spanned across different locations.

