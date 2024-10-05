Huma Qureshi Wraps up Gulabi

Huma Qureshi has just completed filming for her upcoming movie ‘Gulabi,’ a gripping drama that places her at the heart of a powerful narrative about self-determination. Directed by Vipul Mehta, ‘Gulabi’ tells the story of an auto-rickshaw driver in Ahmedabad, played by Huma, who dreams of higher education and, in doing so, inspires others to rise above their circumstances. The character’s journey is about uplifting an entire community of women striving to rewrite their futures.





Reflecting on the project, Huma told us, “Gulabi is a reminder that every woman has the right to dream big and reclaim her story. My attempt as an actor has been to do films which tell stories of women who are fearless and have belief in themselves. Be it ‘Leila,’ ‘Tarla’ ‘Maharani’ or ‘Monica’, I strive to be part of stories where women go against the tide to be able to achieve their dreams.”





‘Gulabi,’ which began shooting in early 2024, was announced on International Women’s Day, reflecting its emphasis on female empowerment. Inspired by real-life events, Gulabi promises to deliver a story deeply rooted in social realism.



