Gudur Invites Kangana To Release Trailer of Razakar Movie

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party state executive committee member Gudur Narayana Reddy on Wednesday has invited famous film actress Kangana Ranaut to release the trailer of Razakar movie’s Hindi version.



Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis is also likely to attend as another chief guest for the function.





Gudur Narayana Reddy has met Ranaut at Mumbai on Wednesday and extended the invitation. The trailer of Hindi version of Razakar movie would be released on February 10 at Taj Hotel of Mumbai.



Narayana Reddy has produced the Razakar movie in Telugu and Hindi versions. The movie is about the silent genocide of the Hindus during the regime of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of erstwhile Hyderabad State.





The movie has traced the slaughter of Hindus during the last years of Nizam’s rule under the leadership of Khasim Razvi.



