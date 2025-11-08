GTA 6 Delayed Again, Fans Express Frustration

Rockstar Games, the developer of the Grand Theft Auto series, announced that the release of its sixth instalment has been postponed for the second time – and fans are not happy.

The GTA developer went on X, a couple of days back to reveal the news. While they apologised for the extended delay, Rockstar Games thanked fans for their patience. The tweet read, "Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026. We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve." "We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City," it added. Netizens Outrage However, fans are clearly tired of waiting for the game's release. Many users went online to express their frustration with the postponement, using memes to cope with the unwelcomed development.

‘GTA 6’ has been delayed to November 19, 2026. pic.twitter.com/NQFgEgioJE — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 6, 2025

One user despaired, “We are never getting GTA 6."

Another sarcastically added, “Thank you for teaching us about the importance of patience and self-discipline @RockstarGames. Young people are too focused on instant self-gratification these days. I humbly request that you extend the GTA VI deadline back to 2028 to help us combat this.” A third user mentioned, "They might as well go for 2030, then kids born at the GTA 5 launch will be old enough to play M-rated games like GTA 6."

me when GTA 6 finally releases pic.twitter.com/t6Y74zRrlz — Typical Gamer (@TypicalGamer) November 6, 2025