Green Gold Partners With UK’s Red Kite for Animated Feature ‘The Assassin’

Hyderabad: Green Gold Animation is proud to announce its newest international collaboration, an India - UK animated feature co-production titled ‘The Assassin’, developed with UK-based Red Kite Animation. The announcement was made today at the Goa Film Festival and Co-Production Market, marking an important moment in Green Gold’s expanding global slate and in India’s steady rise within the space of high-end, director-led animation.

For more than a decade, Green Gold has consistently championed original storytelling and high-quality animation from India. The Assassin represents a significant new chapter for the studio as it steps into elevated, adult-focused animated cinema. The film is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Martyn Pick, known for his striking visual style that blends painterly imagery, hybrid filmmaking techniques and performance-driven action. Pick is developing the screenplay with script editor Martha MacDiarmid, while Green Gold’s design teams in Hyderabad are shaping the visual identity of the film.

Set in a tense near-future metropolis, The Assassin follows a young man whose life collapses after a devastating industrial accident. As powerful corporate interests tighten their hold on the city, his pursuit of justice pushes him into a dangerous transformation that blurs the lines between rebellion, survival and vengeance. With its graphic-novel aesthetic, emotional intensity and sharply contemporary themes, the film reflects Green Gold’s commitment to telling original stories that resonate globally and move beyond traditional family animation.



The project is being developed under the India - UK Audio-Visual Co-Production Treaty, with both studios participating as equal partners across financing, creative development, production and international distribution. A hybrid production pipeline that brings together guerrilla live-action, rotoscoping and high-end 2D/3D animation is being built by teams in Hyderabad and the UK. This approach supports an agile 15 to 18-month production cycle while delivering a distinctive visual style aimed at international festivals and global markets.

“Green Gold has always believed that Indian animation has the depth, ambition and artistry to stand shoulder to shoulder with the world’s best,” said Rajiv Chilaka, Founder & CEO of Green Gold Animation. “The Assassin is a strong step in that direction. It is a bold, original film led by a singular creative vision. Working with Ken and the team at Red Kite allows us to bring two creative cultures together in a way that feels meaningful and future-focused. We are building a film with genuine global potential.”

“The Assassin represents exactly the kind of bold, internationally resonant filmmaking that India and the UK can deliver together. Green Gold bring extraordinary talent and vision to the project, and our collaboration reflects a genuine commitment to deepening creative and industrial ties between our two countries. This is not just a co-production. It is a shared artistic endeavour shaped by the strengths of both nations’ storytellers and creative communities,” said Ken Anderson, Founder & CEO of Red Kite Animation.

Unveiling the project at the Co-Production Market at WAVES Film Bazaar, one of India’s most influential platforms for global audiovisual partnerships, underscores Green Gold’s commitment to international collaboration and its long-term vision of positioning Indian animation as a force in global cinema.