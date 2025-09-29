Green Gold Animation, EBG Group Unveil India’s 1st Chhota Bheem Themed Cafe

Hyderabad: Green Gold Animation, the creator of India’s most beloved homegrown character Chhota Bheem, announces a strategic partnership with EBG Group to launch India’s first-ever Chhota Bheem Themed Cafe in Hyderabad. The collaboration marks a first-of-its-kind initiative that blends entertainment, dining, and retail into a complete family experience.

Hyderabad, home to Green Gold Animation’s headquarters, was a natural choice for the launch. With the first two outlets opening in Hitech City by December 2025, the city’s strong urban catchment and cultural connection make it the perfect starting point. From here, the venture aims to expand across India and eventually take the model to global markets.



The cafe will be launched in two formats - a compact express model (25 x 40 ft) and a larger full-scale format (50 x 40 ft). Initially operating under a Company-Owned, Company-Operated (COCO) model, franchise partners will invest while EBG manages operations, branding, and training to deliver a high-quality experience. As part of our expansion plan, we aim to open 300 cafes across India, beginning with 50 outlets in 2026. The project is also expected to create over 250 direct and indirect jobs, ranging from chefs and service staff to merchandising executives and supply-chain support.



The cafe is designed as a child-centric at every step destination where storytelling, food, and play come together. Featuring Chhota Bheem, Chutki, Mighty Raju, and more, it brings the Green Gold universe to life through interactive play zones, storytelling corners, licensed merchandise, and engaging activities. With a smart, kid-friendly design and a safe & healthy environment parents can rely on, the cafe ensures fun and growth for children of all ages. More than just a venue, it’s a celebration hub where parents are part of it, placing family happiness first and creating a joyful destination for every occasion.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajiv Chilaka, Founder & CEO of Green Gold Animation, said, “Over the last 17 years, Chhota Bheem has grown beyond being just an animated character to becoming a cultural phenomenon loved by millions of children and families across India and beyond. Partnering with EBG Group allows us to extend this universe into a unique, real-world experience where families can bond, play, and create lasting memories together.”

Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of EBG Group, added, “We focus on creating experiences that connect with consumers in meaningful ways. By partnering with Green Gold Animation, who share our deep care for our children and their growth, we are bringing together the power of a beloved IP and our expertise in experiential spaces to develop a one-of-a-kind cafe model. This is not just about food, but about creating joyful experiences that families will cherish.”

Green Gold Animation brings its expertise in IP creation, character ecosystems, storytelling, and licensed merchandise, having built India’s most beloved homegrown characters like Chhota Bheem and Mighty Raju, while EBG Group, a rapidly growing multi-sector conglomerate, contributes its strengths in F&B, franchise networks, retail operations, and scale-up capability, guided by a mission to build scalable and responsible brands. Together, the partnership aims to create a 360° family entertainment ecosystem that seamlessly blends lifestyle, dining, and play, aligned with EBG Group’s broader vision of innovative consumer destinations across wellness, hospitality, and entertainment.