Gopichand's Next Film Viswam First Look Revealed

Tollywood actor Gopichand's last outing, "Bhima," directed by Kannada filmmaker Harsha, didn't meet expectations.



However, he's now set to star in Srinu Vaitla's next project. The film's first look, titled "Viswam," was unveiled today.



The promotional video captivated audiences with its impressive visuals and exhilarating background score, while Gopichand's makeover left a lasting impression.



Produced by Venu Donepudi under the banners of Chitralayam Studios and People Media Factory, the movie features Kavya Thapar as the female lead, with Chaithan Bharadwaj handling the music composition.