Cinépolis India Brings Sholay Back to Big Screen

Hyderabad: Cinépolis India, the country’s first international exhibitor and a global pioneer in bringing premium moviegoing experiences to audiences in India, is proud to announce the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Sholay with a special nationwide theatrical 4K re-release of the classic film. The 1975 classic will return to select Cinépolis cinemas across the country on 12th December and will be presented in its original uncut version that is digitally remastered in 4K.



This re-release also carries a moment of sentiment for fans as legendary actor Dharmendra, who portrayed the beloved character Veeru, remains in the thoughts and prayers of audiences across India. Cinépolis joins film lovers everywhere in wishing him continued strength and good health.



“Sholay occupies a very special place in the hearts of Indian audiences, and it is a privilege for Cinépolis to bring this landmark film back to cinemas for its Golden Jubilee. We are grateful to be part of this moment that allows families across generations to come together for a story that has shaped our culture for fifty years. We hope this brings back warm memories for many and creates new ones for those watching it for the first time.” Said; Devang Sampat, Managing Director, Cinépolis India.



For five decades, Sholay has shaped India’s cultural memory. Its characters, its dialogues and its set pieces have inspired generations, from Gabbar’s “Kitne aadmi the?” to the warmth of Jai and Veeru’s friendship. The film remains one of the rare titles that grandparents, parents, and young audiences all recognize instantly. Bringing it back to the big screen allows families to share the experience together, with many watching it for the first time in theatres.



The return of Sholay arrives at a time when more viewers are rediscovering the joy of collective cinema. Watching classics on the big screen is becoming a meaningful way for audiences to reconnect with stories they grew up with, while younger viewers discover them in a fresh and immersive format.

