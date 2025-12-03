Global Dance Icon Tiësto Announces Multi-City India Tour 2026

Leading live event promoter EVA Live is proud to announce the long-awaited return of one of the most influential figures of dance music to Indian arenas next year. Tiësto is set to headline a three-city India tour in January 2026, bringing his iconic sound, career-defining records and unmatched energy back to one of his most passionate global fanbases.

Marking his first India run in nearly a decade, the Tiësto India Tour 2026 powered by Mastercard will deliver a powerful arena experience across Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata — three nights built around fan connection, anthemic hits, unparalleled energy and world-class production.

The tour will kick off on January 23 in Mumbai at NSCI Dome, followed by January 24 in Delhi at JLN Grounds and conclude on January 25 in Kolkata at Aquatica.

Fresh from a year of huge festival headline appearances at Ultra Music Festival, DayTrip, EXIT Festival and Untold Festival, the Grammy-winning DJ and producer continues to sit at the centre of global dance culture. His ability to evolve, reinvent and captivate crowds across generations has kept him at the forefront of the scene. For India, he’s preparing a two-hour headline show built around high-impact production, cinematic visuals and a setlist spanning classics, global hits and brand-new music.

Tiësto states, "I’m beyond thrilled to return to India after 10 years! The country is one of my favourite places to perform and the energy and passion of the fans is just incredible. Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata– get ready to party with me because this is going to be unforgettable!"

Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director, EVA Live states, “We’re incredibly proud to bring Tiësto back to India. His influence is unmatched, and we’re ready to create unforgettable moments for fans across all three cities.”

Lavani Agarwal, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, South Asia, Mastercard states, “The Tiësto India Tour 2026 powered by Mastercard celebrates the passions that matter most to our community. Through exclusive early access and unique benefits, we are creating experiences that enrich our cardholders’ lives, enabling them to enjoy moments that are truly priceless.”