Ghaati Sold For Rs 10 Cr In Telugu States?

If industry sources are to be believed, the much-hyped action film Ghaati has reportedly been sold for a decent price in the two Telugu states. “It has been traded for around Rs 10 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and it has to open well to move into the safe zone,” says a distributor, adding, “Anushka Shetty has to prove that she is still the torchbearer of women-centric films and has the power to draw openings with her crowd-pulling prowess.”



In fact, her contemporaries like Tamannaah, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjali, Anupama Parameswaran, and Keerthy Suresh have failed to revive the audience’s confidence in lady-oriented films. “Anushka has a point to prove—she needs to raise the bar with author-backed roles and restore confidence among buyers,” he points out.



After her average grosser Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Anushka is taking on a dark role this time, portraying a woman who smuggles ganja for her livelihood and later turns into the protector of her tribe in the hill stations. “The budget has been pegged at Rs 25 crores, and the film has to collect much more at the ticket windows,” the distributor concludes.

