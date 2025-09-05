Ghaati Review: Anushka Shines, But Her Weed Story Fizzles Out

Director: Krish Jagarlamudi

Rating: 2/5 stars

First things first—Anushka Shetty, who earlier impressed as the fierce Rudramadevi and the modern woman in Miss Shetty Mister Polishetty, attempts to showcase her darker side in Ghaati. Unfortunately, she ends up trapped in a contrived narrative. Director Krish’s biggest misstep lies in recycling the old victim-to-avenger arc, which tests the audience’s patience rather than engaging them. An actress of Anushka’s stature deserved a sharper, more impactful role instead of one where she meekly suffers before turning killer.

The film does attempt novelty by exploring the lives of Ghaatis—tribal coolies known for carrying 150 kgs across rivers and mountains—but the linear narration strips away the excitement.

Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu plays Anushka’s love interest and dreams big for the Ghaatis. But their romantic track never clicks, and their plans derail when they fall prey to a drug cartel run by the Naidu brothers in the Eastern Ghats. Jagapathi Babu, as the tough cop determined to crush the cannabis mafia, is the only one who makes a mark.

The film begins almost like a documentary, showcasing various forms of ganja, even its liquid variant. Anushka is introduced as a bus conductor in the agency region, while Vikram works as a lab technician. As new drug varieties flood the market, the cartel—with foreign backing—hunts down emerging manufacturers.

Performance-wise, Anushka breathes life into her tribal character with a restrained yet striking act. Vikram Prabhu impresses in his limited role. Jagapathi Babu brings intensity as a cop with layered shades, while John Vijay and Ravindra Vijay leave little impact.

Krish clearly wanted to craft an action-adventure set in a tribal backdrop, with Anushka leading from the front. But his predictable storytelling and sluggish screenplay sink the film. The only saving grace is Manoj Reddy’s cinematography, which captures breathtaking waterfalls and misty hill terrains with grandeur.

After duds like Kathanayakudu and Konda Polam, Krish hoped for a comeback with this tribal tale. Sadly, Ghaati doesn’t lift him—or the audience—any higher.