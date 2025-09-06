‘Ghaati’ Opens to Lukewarm Collections in Telugu States

Despite the hype, Anushka Shetty’s much-awaited action drama Ghaati has failed to take off on a strong note at the box office in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.



“A film of this scale was expected to draw big crowds, but it has managed only around ₹2 crore on its opening day across the Telugu states, which is disappointing,” says a leading exhibitor.



The film, directed by Krish, marks Anushka’s reunion with him after Vedam. It highlights the struggles of Ghaatis—tribal forest dwellers known for carrying heavy loads and navigating rivers and mountain terrains. “Anushka is given a larger-than-life role, but the director opts for a slow-paced narrative that falters instead of capitalising on her strong screen presence,” the exhibitor adds..



With a production budget of over ₹26 crore, Ghaati was sold for around ₹8 crore in the Telugu states. Trade sources caution that the film must pick up momentum quickly to reach the safe zone. “For a comeback vehicle of a star like Anushka, the initial response is underwhelming, and collections need to rise sharply in the coming days,” the source concludes.

