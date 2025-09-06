Ghaati Movie in Fix Over Weed Story

Anushka Shetty’s Ghaati, directed by Krish, hit the screens yesterday amid high expectations.

The crime drama, which revolves around drug smuggling, openly showcases the ganja trade in its trailer and storyline, while also portraying tainted acts linked to certain hill-born tribes.



The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) in Telangana has taken serious note. Its Director, Sandeep Shandilya, said the agency is closely monitoring the film, warning that the portrayal of a protagonist engaged in narcotics trade—without clear disclaimers—risks “normalising and glamorising” illegal activity.



“Such depiction could inadvertently encourage similar behaviour among viewers. Failure to comply may invite legal action under the NDPS Act, 1985,” Shandilya cautioned, urging the filmmakers to act responsibly.



Telangana CM Revanth Reddy had earlier reminded the industry of its social responsibility, recalling icons like Komaram Bheem, Chakali Ilamma, and Sarvai Papanna who inspired society through their struggles. “Now the state faces a different challenge. We must ask ourselves—is Telangana becoming a hub of ganja a matter of self-respect or shame?” he asked.



Producer Lagadapati Sridhar also advised filmmakers to avoid glorifying harmful substances. “I did notice a small disclaimer against drugs, but it wasn’t strong enough. Setting the story in the Eastern Ghats, near the Andhra–Odisha borders, may also end up maligning tribal communities who otherwise lead normal lives. There are many stories to explore. These days, makers are drawn to darker worlds, probably influenced by OTT platforms. Even Tamil films like Kaithi and Vikram had drug-related plots, but the heroes had a positive mission,” he said.



Sridhar further praised CM Revanth Reddy’s anti-drug campaign, recalling how stars from Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi to Ram Charan and Vijay Deverakonda have released awareness videos and spoken on public platforms. “This is what stars should do—use their charisma to discourage harmful habits. Celebrities are like demi-gods, and they must guide youth towards positivity and a drug-free life,” he added.



Interestingly, a similar project, Ganja Shankar starring Sai Dharam Tej, was shelved earlier after objections from government agencies.