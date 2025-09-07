Ghaati Draws Rs 1.75 Crore on Day Two in Telugu States

Despite heavy pre-release buzz, Anushka Shetty’s much-awaited action drama Ghaati has opened to a lukewarm response in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.





According to trade sources, the film managed collections of around ₹2 crore on day one, followed by ₹1.75 crore on day two—a modest performance for a star-led project. “The numbers are disappointing considering the hype. For a comeback film of a star like Anushka, one would expect much stronger traction,” said a leading exhibitor.

Directed by Krish, Ghaati reunites him with Anushka after Vedam. The tribal-centric drama explores the struggles of Ghaatis—forest-dwelling tribes who survive by carrying heavy loads across rivers and mountain terrains. However, trade insiders note that while Anushka has been given a larger-than-life role, the film’s slow-paced narrative has dampened its appeal.



Mounted on a budget of over ₹26 crore, the film was sold for around ₹8 crore in the Telugu states. With the weekend box office crucial for its survival, distributors caution that Ghaati must see a significant rise in collections to move into the safe zone.