 Top
Home » Entertainment

Ghaati Draws Rs 1.75 Crore on Day Two in Telugu States

Entertainment
BVS Prakash
7 Sept 2025 11:18 AM IST

Trade insiders note that while Anushka has been given a larger-than-life role, the film’s slow-paced narrative has dampened its appeal

Ghaati Draws Rs 1.75 Crore on Day Two in Telugu States
x
Anushka Shetty in Ghaati (Photo: X)

Despite heavy pre-release buzz, Anushka Shetty’s much-awaited action drama Ghaati has opened to a lukewarm response in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

According to trade sources, the film managed collections of around ₹2 crore on day one, followed by ₹1.75 crore on day two—a modest performance for a star-led project. “The numbers are disappointing considering the hype. For a comeback film of a star like Anushka, one would expect much stronger traction,” said a leading exhibitor.
Directed by Krish, Ghaati reunites him with Anushka after Vedam. The tribal-centric drama explores the struggles of Ghaatis—forest-dwelling tribes who survive by carrying heavy loads across rivers and mountain terrains. However, trade insiders note that while Anushka has been given a larger-than-life role, the film’s slow-paced narrative has dampened its appeal.
Mounted on a budget of over ₹26 crore, the film was sold for around ₹8 crore in the Telugu states. With the weekend box office crucial for its survival, distributors caution that Ghaati must see a significant rise in collections to move into the safe zone.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Ghaati anushka shetty tollywood news 
India 
BVS Prakash
About the AuthorBVS Prakash
A seasoned Tollywood film critic and journalist with over two decades of experience.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X