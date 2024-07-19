Get Ready for a Cinematic Adventure with This Week’s Top Picks

This week’s theatrical lineup is a cinematic feast, no matter what kind of movie you enjoy. Laugh out loud with Bad Newz, a comedy inspired by true events, full of quirky situations and unexpected hilarity. For those who love excitement, Twisters offers an intense thrill ride through powerful storms. If you love thrilling adventures and heartwarming moments, Spy x Family Code: White brings the Forger family back in an action-packed, original story filled with chaos and comedy. Treasure brings a heartwarming story that will leave you feeling uplifted and inspired. If you enjoy a good scare, Immaculate delivers spine-chilling horror that will keep you on the edge of your seat. For those captivated by powerful narratives, Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra digs deeper into the 2002 tragedy with a thought-provoking exploration of hidden truths that will stay with you long after the final scene. These films promise unforgettable experiences.



Last week’s Kamal Haasan starrer, Shankar’s big-budget sequel, Indian 2, can now be watched using your Passport across India. And there's more: PVR INOX's The Nostalgic Show this week will feature the timeless masterpiece Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam in over 40 screens nationwide. Plus, join us for the Sensory-Friendly Screening of Despicable Me 4 on July 19th to 21st at select PVR INOX locations across India, offering a comfortable and inclusive movie experience for people with autism and special needs. Here’s a closer look at what to find in the theatres this week:



