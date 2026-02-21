Geethanjali Is My Most Favourite Movie, Says Prabhas

Reigning star Prabhas has heaped praise on the Telugu classic Geetanjali, starring Nagarjuna and directed by Mani Ratnam, calling it his most favourite film. “Undoubtedly, Geetanjali will always remain my favourite. I have always admired Mani Ratnam sir and Nagarjuna,” Prabhas said.



He added that many people around him are surprised by his choice. “Everyone is shocked when I say this is my favourite film because I mostly do action movies. I enjoy action films too, but I genuinely love Mani Ratnam’s work and I like all kinds of cinema,” he explained.



Prabhas made these comments while promoting the romantic drama Couple Friendly, and the video clip soon went viral on social media. During the interaction, he also spoke fondly about director Puri Jagannadh. “Puri is a wonderful writer. I did films like Bujjigadu and Ek Niranjan with him, and I was completely floored by his impeccable writing,” Prabhas said.



Talking about Bujjigadu, he revealed how deeply the character impacted him. “I was mad about the Bujjigadu character and at the same time apprehensive about how I would justify such strong writing. I used to discuss the character’s funkiness with everyone I met,” he recalled. He further added that Puri Jagannadh’s character design and punch dialogues are unmatched. “His punchlines are memorable. Some of his dialogues were even used in Salman Khan’s Dabangg after taking permission from Puri,” he said.



Prabhas also revealed his interest in contributing to costume and look design, especially for Darling. “After doing an intense action film like Chatrapathi, I was keen on presenting myself differently in a proper love story like Darling. I discussed my look with the team, and it connected very well with the masses,” he added.



On a lighter note, Prabhas spoke about his love for food and recalled fond memories associated with Punugulu from Guntur district. “I still remember riding on my friend's bike in Vijayawada just to taste Punugulu at a nearby shop. We enjoyed it a lot,” he concluded.

