Gear Up For Festive Lineup on Cartoon Network, POGO, Discovery Kids

Mumbai: Warner Bros. Discovery’s kids' entertainment channels are gearing up to celebrate the spirit of Dussehra with a festive lineup packed with excitement, action, and fun. This October, celebrate with iconic characters like Goku, Little Singham, and Chhota Bheem as Cartoon Network, POGO, and Discovery Kids bring thrilling new episodes, movie premieres, and special stunts, making it a festive season to remember for kids and families alike.





Cartoon Network kicks off the month with exciting content for fans of all ages. The beloved anime series, Dragon Ball, returns with Season 2 and episodes every Sunday at 2 pm, promising action-packed adventure for all Otakus. Additionally, don’t miss the exciting premiere of the new movie, ‘Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods’, on Sunday, October 13, at 12:15 pm, showcasing how after a 39-year slumber, the powerful God of Destruction, Beerus, awakens and learns of Frieza's defeat by Goku. Eager to test Goku’s strength, Beerus challenges him to a battle, only to prove just how outmatched Goku is against the mighty deity.





POGO, India’s homegrown kids' entertainment channel, is gearing up for festivities with engaging programming throughout October. Building on the success of ‘Aag Aur Paani Ki Takkar’, which topped the charts in 2023 as the No. 1 movie in kids' entertainment, and its thrilling sequel ‘Aag Aur Paani Ka Badla’ POGO now presents the next epic adventure with Do Ka Dum. This highly anticipated showdown brings Little Singham and Chhota Bheem together to battle a formidable villain. Don't miss the excitement on October 6 with the telefeature ‘Sher Aur Sava Sher Ki Jodi’ at 12:15 pm, where for the first time ever, Baby Little Singham and Little Singham join forces for a showdown like never before. Starting October 13, POGO presents the thrilling ‘Little Singham Big Picture - Shaktivan ka Sikander’ – from 13 Oct to 27 October, every Sunday, 12:15 pm. Kids can also catch the exciting ‘Kirmada in Multiverse’ Big Picture, featuring parts 1 to 3 every Sunday at 11:30 am from October 13 onwards.





As we celebrate Dussehra, Discovery Kids brings a special treat for young audiences. On October 12, tune in for the new movie ‘Titoo: Ping Pong Ki Circus’ at 12:30 pm, showcasing a fun-filled adventure that embodies the spirit of the festival. Following that, on October 13, get ready for the premiere of ‘Ekans: Vinash Astra Ka Vaar’, airing at 2:30 pm, promising to keep young viewers on the edge of their seats.

