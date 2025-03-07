Gautham Menon says South stars hesitant to take up love stories

Acclaimed filmmaker Gautham Menon, known for his timeless romantic classics, recently shared his thoughts on the reluctance of South Indian stars to embrace romance on screen. Speaking at the Bengaluru International Film Festival, Menon revealed that leading actors in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada industries seem hesitant to take up love stories.





"No star actor wants to do a romance these days. I approached stars across industries, but the moment I mentioned it was a romantic film, they either postponed our meeting or avoided it altogether! You should ask them why," he quipped, earning a chuckle from the audience.

Despite this, Menon remains committed to telling love stories. "Thankfully, I haven’t run out of these stories yet. That’s how my filmmaking journey began, and I intend to continue it. I enjoy the process of storytelling and bringing audiences to theatres. Every film of mine has been experimental in some way. Even when Kaakha Kaakha released, the audience took a few days to accept its unique storytelling style. But eventually, they loved it," he added.

Menon famously introduced Naga Chaitanya and Samantha to Telugu cinema with his modern love story Ye Maaya Chesave, a film that became a cult favorite. However, in Tamil, he later gravitated toward action-packed films like Kaakha Kaakha and Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu.

With romance seemingly taking a backseat in mainstream cinema, it remains to be seen if Menon can reignite the genre that made him a household name.