Gauri Khan Radiates Festive Glamour in Zoya’s Iconic Ruby Rush Necklace

This festive season, Gauri Khan embodied timeless allure as she adorned Zoya’s iconic Ruby Rush necklace.

Featuring 70 carats of Mozambique red rubies, celebrated for their deep, vibrant hue, the Ruby Rush is a masterpiece of rare craftsmanship. The darker the ruby, the rarer it is to find, making this piece a true testament to Zoya’s unmatched artistry and precision.

Inspired by the sensual red lipstick made famous by Hollywood icons like Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor in the 1950s, the Ruby Rush captures that same spirit of bold femininity and enduring glamour.

Each ruby is meticulously matched for color and character, transforming the necklace into a stunning statement of sophistication. With Ruby Rush, Zoya once again redefines modern luxury,celebrating women who embrace elegance, confidence, and timeless style.