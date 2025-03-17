Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan Dazzle in Diamonds!

The King and Queen of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, have always been known for their style.

Now they set the fashion world ablaze with their stunning diamond ensembles. Gauri Khan turned heads at the launch of a design store in Hyderabad, where she stole the spotlight with a breathtaking diamond solitaire necklace from Zoya’s newly launched "Reborn" collection. The boss lady has had a long relationship with the luxury atelier. The exquisite pieces perfectly complemented her chic and sophisticated style, leaving fans mesmerized.

On the other hand, SRK was recently spotted at the IIFA Awards, exuding effortless charm with a stunning diamond string that had everyone talking. The star’s look wasn’t just about the sparkle—his confident aura spoke volumes, proving that diamonds aren’t just for glitz, but for the energy they bring to the wearer.

The ultimate couple of Bollywood are undoubtedly the perfect duo, proving once again that style, elegance, and diamonds go hand in hand!