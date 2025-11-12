Gaurav Khanna’s Bold Captaincy Sparks Chaos in Bigg Boss 19

In true Bigg Boss fashion, drama took center stage this week as actor Gaurav Khanna’s captaincy became one of the shortest yet most explosive reigns in the show’s history.

The chaos began when Bigg Boss offered a high-stakes captaincy task: Gaurav could claim the captain’s chair, but at a cost—the entire house would lose 30% of its weekly groceries. After a tense moment of decision, Gaurav accepted the challenge, declaring he was “ready to face the consequences.”

His bold choice, however, didn’t sit well with the other contestants. Several housemates accused him of being selfish and power-hungry, with Taniya Mittal calling it “a move driven by ego,” while Abhishek warned it could “backfire badly.” Others, like Pranit More, defended him, saying, “Bigg Boss is about taking risks—he did what others wouldn’t dare.”

Things took a darker turn when Bigg Boss announced a shocking consequence: due to the captaincy decision and ongoing house indiscipline, every contestant was nominated for eviction. The atmosphere inside the house quickly turned from celebration to chaos.

Fans, meanwhile, flooded social media with mixed reactions. Hashtags like #GauravKhanna and #CaptainTwist began trending within hours, with viewers debating whether Gaurav was a fearless player or a reckless one.

Just as the house was settling into the new order, Bigg Boss threw in another twist—a vote among contestants to decide if Gaurav should remain captain. In a stunning result, the majority voted against him, ending his captaincy within the same week. Shehbaz Badesha was later announced as the new captain.

While Gaurav’s leadership was short-lived, it certainly reignited the competitive fire in the house and reminded everyone that in Bigg Boss, power is fleeting—but boldness never goes unnoticed.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from ST Joseph's Degree and PG College.