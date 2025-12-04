Gaurav Khanna's Bigg Boss 19 Per-Week Fees Revealed

Gaurav Khanna, who has been winning hearts as Anuj Kapadia in the TV serial Anupamaa, has emerged as one of the most promising contestants of Bigg Boss 19. As the reality show is inching closer to its grand finale on December 7, fans are not only eager to know his performance but also his earnings from the reality show.



If recent reports are anything to go by, then Gaurav Khanna is one of the most expensive contestants in Bigg Boss 19. As per reports, his fees per week amount to ₹17.5 lakh. This number approximates to ₹2.5 lakh per day-mindboggling, by all means. Of course, that's justified since Khanna has won eyeballs thanks to his oozing charm, intellect, and gameplay. He regularly features in the top rungs of the show, and that must have factored in his huge pay packet.



Khanna's financial success in Bigg Boss 19 reflects not only his established reputation in the television industry but also the lucrative opportunities that reality shows have to offer the popular celebrities. His role as Anuj Kapadia has gotten him not only a substantial amount of followers but also an extremely dedicated fan base, both of which have enhanced his visibility.



With the finale imminent, audiences are keenly waiting to see how far Gaurav Khanna goes in the final moments of the season. Whether he emerges with the trophy or not, he has earned a sum from Bigg Boss 19 that has made him stand out as a top celebrity of Indian entertainment.



As fans count down the days to the grand finale, all eyes will be on Gaurav Khanna's fate on the show, with many already speculating that his time on Bigg Boss 19 has been as valuable as it has been entertaining.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from ST Joseph's Degree and PG College.