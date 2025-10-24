Gaurav Khanna Finally Cooks in Bigg Boss 19

Television actor Gaurav Khanna, celebrated as the winner of Celebrity MasterChef India, has finally stepped into the kitchen inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, putting an end to weeks of playful anticipation and fan speculation. Known for his reluctance to cook, Khanna had repeatedly claimed that preparing Indian meals wasn’t his forte—despite his culinary crown—earning both criticism and curiosity from viewers.

This week, under the watchful eye of captain Mridul Tiwari, Khanna relented, though not without a hint of indignation. Fellow contestant Abhishek Bajaj, nudging him into the role, remarked, “Gaurav bhai agar khana nahi banae to maza nahi ayega [It won't be fun if Gaurav bro does not cook],” prompting Khanna to fire back with a cheeky, “Aage se mere se puch lia kar yeh sab, samjhe?” signaling his playful displeasure.

The housemates were quick to respond with amusement and admiration. Malti Chahar cheered, “Are waah! GK in the kitchen,” as Khanna kneaded dough and moved around the kitchen with surprising ease. Pranit More observed, “Arey, wo trigger ho gaye na [He is triggered now],” while Bajaj admitted a mix of relief and exasperation: “Unko kitchen me daalna ta mujhe... 10 hafte se woh avoid kar rhe hain kitchen [I wanted him in the kitchen, he has been avoiding kitchen duties for 10 weeks].”

Even captain Tiwari joined the fun, teasing, “Guys, bakhoobi apna kaam kar rhe hain kitchen mein. Kya aap pehechaan rahe hain iss khoobsurat se chehre ko? [Guys, he has been working seamlessly in the kitchen. Can you identify this beautiful face?]” Bajaj summed up the moment perfectly: “Maza aa gya. Ab maza aega [This is fun. It will be fun].”

Khanna’s foray into the kitchen not only delighted housemates and fans alike but also adds a fresh layer of drama and entertainment to Bigg Boss 19, leaving viewers eager to see how this playful kitchen episode will ripple through the house dynamics and alliances.