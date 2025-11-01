Gaurav Gupta Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 9

The Bigg Boss Telugu 9 weekend shoot is underway at Annapurna Studios.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Gaurav Gupta has been eliminated from the show. He received the fewest votes from the viewers.

It remains to be seen whether Gaurav Gupta will leave the house or will he get another chance to stay.



Thanuja has diamond power; if she uses it, then the makers could skip the elimination. If not, Gaurav Gupta could leave the house.



