Ganesh Acharya Calls Pushpa 2’s Jathara Song His Most Challenging Yet

Renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya, known for his electrifying dance moves and breathtaking choreography, is currently promoting his latest production, Pintu Ki Pappi, which is bankrolled by his wife, Vidhi Acharya. The film, releasing on March 21, 2025, will hit Telugu screens under the quirky title Kiss Kiss Kissik, inspired by the viral Kissik song from Pushpa: The Rule.

While speaking to the media, Ganesh Acharya opened up about his experience working on Pushpa 2 and revealed how demanding the Jathra song shoot was.

"Shooting Jathra was extremely challenging. We filmed continuously for 29 days, which was tough, but the real credit goes to Allu Arjun. He dedicated five years to both Pushpa films. In Jathra, he performed in a saree, wearing ghungroos, a necklace, a blouse, and multiple props. Every few days, he would injure himself—breaking his foot, suffering neck injuries—but he never gave up,” Acharya shared.

Reflecting on the evolution of choreography in Indian cinema, he added, “Back in the Govinda era, we used to mold the steps according to the actor’s abilities. Now, we adapt the dancers to our vision, as they are far more trained. Stars like Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh are excellent dancers, and South Indian stars perform with an unmatched passion. In contrast, making actors like Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Ajay Devgn dance was a huge task back in the day.”

Pintu Ki Pappi marks the debut of Shushant Thamke, Jaanya Joshi, and Viidhi, while the cast also features Ganesh Acharya himself alongside Vijay Raaz, Murali Sharma, Sunil Pal, Ali Asgar, Puja Banerjee, Aditi Sanwal, Ria S. Soni, Urvashi Chauhan, Pyumori Mehta Das, and Mukteshwar Ojha in key roles.