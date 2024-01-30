Game On Prepares for Thrilling February Release

Geetanand and Neha Solanki are set to play significant roles in the upcoming action thriller, 'Game On,' produced by Ravi Kasturi under the banners of Kasturi Creations and Golden Wings Productions, and presented by Sakshi Ravi (Sai Lakshmi Talari). Directed by Dayanandh, the film is scheduled for a grand release on February 2nd, following a successful run of pre-release activities, including a well-received teaser, trailer, and songs.To celebrate the impending release, a grand pre-game event was organized, attended by producer Vivek Kuchibotla, actor Siva Balaji, and other distinguished guests.DOP Arvind Vishwanath expressed his gratitude, stating, "Thank you for this wonderful opportunity. Dayanandh directed in a stylish way with all the references. Geetanand performed exceptionally well in the action sequences."Editor Vamsi Atluri also thanked the team for the opportunity, highlighting the collaborative effort with Dayanandh during almost a year of working together. He emphasized the dedication to bringing something new to the audience through their edits.Music directors Ashwin and Arun shared their journey, starting one and a half years ago when Dayanadh approached them for a demo. They expressed gratitude to the entire 'Game On' team for the transformative experience and considered it a game-changing opportunity.Music director Abhishek AR extended thanks to director Dayanandh and hero Geetanand for the opportunity. He shared insights into creating pieces that complemented Arvind's visuals and thanked producer Ravi Kasturi.Actor Kireeti expressed his enthusiasm for being a part of the special film, emphasizing the clear direction provided by Dayanandh and thanking the entire team for the inspiring experience.Max and Mary, actors in the film, expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to be part of an amazing team.Neha Solanki expressed her happiness about being part of the film and thanked her co-star Geetanand, DOP Arvind, and the entire team for their efforts and dedication throughout the journey.Veteran Actor Subhalekha Sudhakar thanked the guests, including Shiva Balaji, and praised the team's confidence in the film. He hoped for the audience's support and urged them to watch 'Game On' in theaters on February 2nd.Siva Balaji commended the film after watching the pilot scenes, acknowledging Geetanand's mesmerizing performance and crediting the director and cameraman for their excellent work. He wished good luck to the entire team.Director Dayanandh expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response to the 'Game On' trailer, thanking his parents for their support and producer Ravi Kasturi for supporting the film lavishly. He expressed confidence in the film's uniqueness in terms of story and screenplay, emphasizing that he makes films for the audience and their preferences.Geetanand conveyed his thanks to those who supported the film after seeing the teaser and trailer. He expressed confidence in the film's psychological real-time game concept, promising a unique narration with twists and turns that will engage the audience. Geetanand shared his personal journey and credited producer Ravi Kasturi for the film's quality, expecting it to become a blockbuster.In an emotional moment, Geetanand revealed facing life challenges and finding a chance through 'Game On.' He praised the film's high quality and the dedication of the entire team, expressing gratitude to his co-actor Neha Solanki, Kireeti, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and the entire team.