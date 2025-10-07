'Game of Thrones' Spin-Off Sets January 2026 Release Date

New Delhi: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", a spin-off series to the acclaimed HBO show "Game of Thrones", is set to make its debut on on JioHotstar in January 2026, the streamer has announced.The streamer shared the news with a post on its official X handle on Monday.

"This Winter, Spring is Coming #AKnightoftheSevenKingdoms premieres this January, only on JioHotstar," read the caption.

"A tall tale that became a legend", the poster read.

The series is adapted from George R R Martin's novella The Hedge Knight, and will follow the journey of knight Ser Duncan the Tall, played by Peter Claffey, and his young squire, Egg, played by Dexter Sol Ansell.

"A century before the events of Game of Thrones,' two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros a young, nave but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends", reads the official logline of the show.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is written and executive produced by Martin and Ira Parker. It will also star Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Tanzyn Crawford, Daniel Ings and Sam Spruell in pivotal roles.