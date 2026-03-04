'Game of Thrones' Movie in Development at Warner Bros.

Washington:Warner Bros. is officially developing a new movie set in the world of 'Game of Thrones,' according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project is based on author George R.R. Martin's fantasy universe and will bring the popular series to the big screen. According to the publication, the studio is working with writer Beau Willimon, who is known for his work on Andor and House of Cards. Reports say the film will focus on the story of King Aegon I Targaryen and his conquest of Westeros. The movie is being planned as a large-scale feature film. Warner Bros. is currently in talks for a possible sale to Paramount Skydance, which has raised some questions about its future projects. However, Paramount boss David Ellison, as per The Hollywood Reporter, recently named 'Game of Thrones' as his favourite HBO show. This has raised hopes that the film and other related projects may move forward. The idea of a Game of Thrones movie is not new. In 2013, original showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss had suggested ending the TV series with three films. HBO decided at the time to continue with the show instead.



HBO already has two shows from the same world on air. 'House of the Dragon' is set to return for its third season this summer. Another series, 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,' is also working on a second season. There are also reports of an animated show based on the character "The Sea Snake." More details about the movie, including casting and release date, have not yet been shared.

