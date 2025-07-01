Game Changer Losses: Producer Reveals Ram Charan, Shankar Went Silent

Ram Charan's Game Changer was a critical underperformer at the box office when it was released on 10 January 2025. The film, directed by Shankar Shanmugam, was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 450 crore. In a recent interaction, producer Shirish opened up about the post-release stress.



"The film was a big flop. We thought we couldn't recover from the loss, but Sankranthi Vastunam changed our fate," he stated. "Everything happened in four days. We couldn't have imagined our lives without the movie Sankranthi Vasthunam. After Game Changer's release, neither the actor nor the director gave us a call even as a courtesy. No, Ram Charan didn't make a call to us. I don't blame anybody for a decision we made," he added.



Sirish said that he didn't make any request to Ram Charan to return some portion of his fee to compensate for the losses. "We don't do that at our production house. At the same time, we never cut off relations with anybody in the industry no matter what happens," he added. The producer said that his banner will reunite with Ram Charan in the future if something interesting is there.



While Sirish didn't reveal how much they lost on Game Changer, he revealed that the stupendous success of Sankranthiki Vasthunam helped recover about 60-70% of the quantum of loss.

