Gagan Arora & Anud Singh Dhaka on Dreams vs. Reality in Lafangey

Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free streaming service has struck a chord with audiences, especially millennials and Gen Z trying to pave their way through life, with Lafangey: Sapne, Dosti, Duniya, a new series that’s quickly become a fan favourite with an impressive IMDb rating of 8.4. Set in the quieter corners of Noida, Lafangey follows the lives of three inseparable friends — Chaitanya, Rohan, and Kamlesh — as they take their first shaky steps into adulthood. With families to support, love lives in limbo, and dreams bigger than their bank balances, their journeys are anything but smooth. Directed by Prem Mistry and written by Abhishek Yadav, Lafangey stars Gagan Arora, Anud Singh Dhaka, Barkha Singh, Harsh Beniwal, and Saloni Gaur, each bringing their own shade of authenticity to the screen.

Discussing the thought provoking narrative the series has to offer, Anud Singh Dhaka, who plays Chaitanya, shared, “Sometimes you act out of impulse. Sometimes it’s the pressure you don’t even realise you’re under. What’s helped me is asking myself difficult questions — why, how, what if — and really thinking it through. But in the end, I go with what feels right. If my conscience is clear and my gut says yes, I do it — even if it’s not what society expects.”

Gagan Arora, who essays the role of Rohan, added, “It took me a while to get there. I used to struggle with putting myself first. Like I was letting someone down. But I’ve learned that if someone really loves and understands you, they’ll respect your dreams too. I’m still figuring it out, but I’m much better now at choosing myself and doing what feels right for me.”

Dive into a story that’s as real as it gets and speaks to anyone who’s ever felt torn between the world and their own voice. Lafangey: Sapne, Dosti, Duniya is now available for free on Amazon MX Player, available on its mobile app, Amazon’s shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.