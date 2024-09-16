Gaddar Awards Panel to frame guidelines or judge movies?

A few young directors expressed apprehensions over veteran filmmakers in the 16-member committee formed by Telangana government to judge movies and fetch them prestigious Gaddar Awards. “Most of the members are above 70-years and will not be able to judge new-age cinema where plots and narrative styles have changed. Even the actors have become subtle and new kind cinema has turned bit bold too,” says a young director and adds, “If these veteran filmmakers are old-fashioned and prefer clichéd movies since they followed age-old formula of upright hero and traditional relationship, over new-age movies which are questioning relationships and heroes turning dark and stories traversing grey areas, then it would difficult situation," he adds.

The committee boasts of names like Suresh Babu, Allu Arvind, Dil Raju, Tammareddy Bharadwaj, B Narsing Rao, Balagam Venu, Allani Sridhar and Sana Yadi Reddy and others. However, a close friend of the committee member says, “Most of them are watching new films every day. They are in sync with novel storylines. In fact, they can judge movies better since they have seen both old and new movies and understand the changing patterns,” he informs and adds, “However, this panel will be thoroughly discussing things to draft guidelines for selections and then, would be inviting applications from filmmakers. They would be forming a jury to select the winners in varied categories and so on.’ The possibility of one or two members of the committee, joining jury, ‘Its too early to talk about it, although it is not completely ruled out,” he cuts short.

The committee has to work in tandem with government officials to make the awards ceremony memorable and make it celebratory moments for the film fraternity which comprises veteran and young filmmakers. "Young makers will be more interested to grab a few awards for their novel work since winning awards for veterans would be like a deja vu. So, refreshing talent is exciting,' says another young director.