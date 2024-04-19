Vishwak Sen's Gaami Unstoppable on ZEE5

Gaami, directed by Vidhyadhar Kagita and starring Vishwak Sen, has become one of the most anticipated films on OTT platforms. After enjoying tremendous success in theaters, Gaami is now streaming on ZEE5, where it has already crossed over 100 million streaming minutes.

This Telugu fantasy drama has captured the attention of viewers and is currently trending in second place on the Top 10 list on ZEE5. This is quite unusual for a Telugu film and showcases the impact Gaami has made on the OTT platform. With each passing day, the film continues to garner solid traction and has become a smash hit.

Critics have praised Gaami for its compelling and unconventional narrative, exploring themes of ostracization, self-discovery, and the resilience of the human spirit. The film's visual storytelling, realistic VFX, and captivating score have received widespread acclaim, creating an immersive and engaging cinematic experience.

Directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, Gaami features music by Sweekar Agasthi and Naresh Kumaran, and cinematography by Vishwanath Reddy Chelumalla and Rampy Nandigam. The ensemble cast, including Chandini Chowdhary, Abhinaya, and Mohammad Samad, has been praised for their authentic performances and emotional depth. Vishwak Sen stunned all with his performance as Aghora in the film.

Gaami's success is also a testament to the power of crowdfunding, demonstrating how shared vision and collective support can bring a unique and impactful story to life. The film's achievements highlight the growing space for independent cinema and the audience's appreciation for stories that break away from mainstream narratives.

Made on a budget of Rs 2 crore, Gaami managed to collect close to Rs 13 crore at the box office. Additionally, the makers secured a lucrative deal with ZEE5 for the film's OTT rights. Vishwak Sen's portrayal of an Aghora dealing with sensitive issues has received tremendous praise, and the film's grand visuals have become a major talking point since its release on OTT platforms. Gaami's journey from theaters to streaming success is a testament to its quality and the audience's enthusiastic response to its unique storytelling.

