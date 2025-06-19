From Vikrant Massey to Musical Magic: 10 Reasons Why Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a MUST-WATCH

Lovers of a heartwarming romantic film can assemble as Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is heading to the theatres to revive the OG romantic era of Bollywood. After a string of gore and intense action thrillers, viewers can take a step back from the adrenaline and can calm down with this upcoming feel-good romantic film. Viewers have long been waiting for a film that brings back the magic of the OG romantic era of Bollywood, retold in the language of the new-age audience. Ahead of the release of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, here are 10 reasons why this film is a must-watch.

Fresh On-Screen Pairing



A fresh pairing is exciting to watch in a romantic film, and the excitement is exactly what Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor are bringing to the screens. With individual energies, this pairing feels new and unpredictable. And in addition to the engaging plot, Vikrant and Shanaya's newness is poised to set this film apart.

Vikrant Massey in a Romantic Lead Role



Audiences have long seen Vikrant Massey in thrilling and gripping roles, and he's set to take a romantic turn with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. This marks his first project in the romantic genre, and audiences are keen to see him bring honesty and heart to the emotionally deep role.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Debut



Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan marks a promising debut for Shanaya Kapoor, and the audiences are curious to see her on the big screens. With a perfect balance of innocence and complexity, this warm romantic film seems to be the right launchpad for her.

A Layered Love Story



Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is not your usual love story, nor is it everyday cinema. What sets this film apart is that it highlights how love brings unwavering faith, gives space to second chances, shows how chance encounters can become doorways for an unshakable bond, and it also portrays the many shades of falling and rising in love.

Musical Magic by Vishal Mishra and Jubin Nautiyal



A soothing and calming soundtrack plays a catalyst in stitching a film together. Vishal Mishra and Jubin Nautiyal are here to do just that with the musical score of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The film's first song Nazara has connected with the audiences on emotional levels, and the trend is poised to be upward with the remaining soundtrack that adds soul and nostalgia to the feeling of love.

Visual Poetry in Motion



The flutter of love can often be resonated with poetry, full of feelings, and an absolute emotional rollercoaster. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan brings to the screen a smooth cinematography with old-school romantic visuals and symbolic storytelling. In fact, the film's posters also featured the leads enjoying the bliss of carnival and basking in the free-spirited energy of love by riding a cycle blindfolded!

Monsoon + Romance = OG Bollywood Vibes



Monsoon and romance have an age-old connection in Bollywood, and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is keeping this OG connection alive by releasing on 11th July. Loaded with pure feelings, the film also carries lyrical emotion with soulful musical and visual serenity, making this film just the right movie moment this monsoon!

A Tale of Trust, Heartbreak and Redemption

In addition to portraying love at first sight, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan brings a modern take on timeless emotions. Written by Mansi Bagla, the film's story effortlessly combines heartbreak, betrayal, misunderstanding and healing, making for a perfect romantic film that connects millennials and Gen-Z.

A Story for all Couples

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan brings relatability and honesty to the screens, making for a perfect watch for couples. It brings together the power of love, betrayal, heartbreak, and highlights the courage of being together despite facing obstacles.

Unique Story/Inspired by Ruskin Bond's Short Story 'The Eyes Have It'



What makes Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan unique is that the film is inspired by Ruskin Bond's classic short story, The Eyes Have It. It shows how two people meet on a train journey and form a loving bond after a first chance encounter.

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and Open Window Films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh, written and created by Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra. Starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, this romantic musical is set to release in cinemas on 11th July 2025.