From Vijayashanti to newbie Priyanka Mohan, khakis is new fad

With veteran actress Vijayashanti returning to play a daredevil cop in her upcoming film with Kalyan Ram and she is donning the khakis after a gap. She was the uncrowned queen of cop stories with hits like ‘Kartavyam’ and ‘Shatruvu’, At the same time, young actress Priyanka Mohan is also playing a cop in her upcoming film. “Priyanka Mohan is playing a simpleton who becomes a constable but has a task ahead. She surely fits the bill," says producer D V V Danayya, producer of ‘Saripodaa Saanivaram’. Earlier, new-age divas like Anupama Parameswaran and Payal Rajput played cops in films like ‘Tillu Square’ and ‘Rakshana’ respectively.

However, it was top-rung actress Kajal Aggarwal who triggered hype by playing a police officer in her last release ‘Satyabhama’. “Kajal Aggarwal played a tough cop and served as a boost for actresses playing cops in Telugu cinema,” says Tikka Mohan, producer of ‘Satyabhama’ and adds, “Kajal went in for a complete makeover to don khakis and all set to showcase her fiery side in a subtle but impactful manner in our female-oriented film. In fact, she instantly gave her nod after our narration and it came as a pleasant surprise,” he adds.

Another actress Lakshmi Manchu is also banking on her upcoming cop story ‘Agninakshatram’ to showcase her fiery side. "It is a perfect anger-driven role for me. I also underwent training to get my punches and kicks right since cop stories are a serious business. I am truly looking forward to it," she informs.

Summing up the trend of glam divas turning cops, director Hemanth Madhukar who trained actress Anjali to a play New York cop in ‘Nishabdham, says "I think every actress wants to explore varied roles since they are mostly confined to glam-centric or bubbly kind of roles. Once-in-a-while they get an opportunity to wield guns and they are doing their best. It is kind of a challenge for glam divas to showcase their fiery side to reach out to the masses. These days, actresses are game to turn action queens.”