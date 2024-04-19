Pushpa: The Rise and Rise of Brand Allu Arjun

It is not for any reason that Allu Arjun was called the stylish star. He has a certain style which is unmatchable and makes him the go-to star for all the endorsement deals.







From Bunny and stylish star, Allu Arjun is now the icon star. And true to that title, the pan India actor is an icon for aspiring actors as well as youngsters who look up to him for inspiration.When Pushpa The Rise released, nobody expected the film to taste phenomenal success at the box office. Not only did Pushpa break all records across the world, but the film also made Allu Arjun grow in stature.Allu Arjun, the Icon Star of Indian cinema became a phenomenon himself, thanks to Pushpa. His charisma isn't confined to the silver screen, his aura is unmatched and his brand a force to reckon with in every business circle.If you haven't heard yet, Allu Arjun's hugely awaited film, Pushpa: The Rule is already setting a new benchmark in pre-release business. The Hindi theatrical rights of Pushpa 2 have been sold for a record price. Allu Arjun's star status has soared higher and higher, leaving the records of even the big Bollywood stars behind.Allu Arjun's record did not stop there as the Sukumar directorial featuring the macho star has overtaken the likes of Rajamouli's RRR on the digital platform too. The digital rights of Pushpa: The Rule has sold for an all-time record price, exceeding expectations of the makers themselves. This only goes on to show the attention and price Brand Allu Arjun commands in the industry.With this news spreading like wildfire across social media platforms, trade analysts have declared Allu Arjun as the biggest brand in India. It's not just stardom anymore, Allu Arjun is now synonymous with phenomenal success.With this, the expectations surrounding the movie have reached fever pitch. Pushpa the rule will not just be a cinematic experience on the big screen, it will be a celebration of Allu Arjun's legacy. And going by his track record and his growth, it is clear that the actor's success is a result of his unwavering dedication to the craft, not to mention the unparalleled talent.And as the world eagerly awaits to see what he would conquer next, Allu Arjun aka Pushpa's rule had only just begun!