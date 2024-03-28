Exclusive: Over 30 Telugu films vying for National Awards?

If Chennai sources are to be believed, 30-odd Telugu films are competing for coveted National Awards this year. Apparently, to bag awards for best acting, direction, script, best film along with other technical categories. “More than 30-odd Telugu films are listed for screening and they would be watched by 25-odd jury members from different film industries in few weeks in New Delhi,” says a source who adds, “All Telugu films released and certified in 2022 have been sent by respective producers and they have to compete with other language movies,” he adds.

Telugu films like Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’, Nikhil’s “Karthikeya 2, Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’, Rana Daggubati’s ‘Virataparvam’ and Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Sita Ramam’ are some of the films set to be watched by jury members from Bengal, Bollywood, Tamil and Malayalam industries. “Kannada blockbusters ‘KGF’ starring Yash and Rishabh Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ are also competing for a few awards and even the best of Bollywood and Kollywood are in the race,” he points out.

Earlier, some of the films that bagged national awards in varied categories include ‘Uppena’, ‘Colour Photo’, “Jersey’, ‘Mahanati’ and ‘Pelli Choopulu’ and ‘The Ghazi Attack’ from 2016 to 2022 to raise the bar on Telugu cinema. It remains to be seen which Telugu film and actor will bring us awards this year.