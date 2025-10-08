What Indians Truly Love is Tune They Can Hum: Anu Malik

At the Bollywood Music Project, composer-singer Anu Malik was at his expressive best — nostalgic, emotional, and full of life. In an exclusive conversation with DC, he reflects on the magic of live audiences, the evolution of Bollywood’s sound, and what keeps his melodies timeless. For Malik, every note still echoes with love — for his craft, his listeners, and his country.

Excerpts

The energy was electric, and so was Anu Malik at the Bollywood Music Project where he performed. “Honestly, the most exciting part of performing today was the crowd,” he began, his voice still charged from the performance. “And I swear on my music when I say this — this was the best crowd I have ever seen. Not because I haven’t enjoyed playing elsewhere, but because of the way they were singing my songs. They knew my music — and that excites an artist.”

For Malik, applause alone doesn’t move the soul. “An artist doesn’t just want claps. He wants to know — do you know my song? And they knew every song,” he said, eyes lighting up at the memory. “That moved me to tears. I just fell in love with the crowd. I can’t thank the Bollywood Music Project enough for this experience.”

As someone who has seen the music industry evolve over decades, Malik reflects with awe and optimism. “We come from a school of live music where we had live musicians, real instruments, real sessions. But today, with technology advancing, music has headed somewhere else. Yet the melody — that remains the same. The sound and production might change, but what Indians truly love is a tune they can hum.”

He smiled as he recalled a moment from his set. “In the end, I sang ‘Tu Hai Wo Jo Raat Jagaaye’, and after all those fast numbers, the crowd just stood there, listening with rapt attention. That’s when I realized — melody is what stays constant. That’s what binds us all.”

When asked which of his songs best defines his musical journey, he didn’t hesitate. “There are many love songs,” he said thoughtfully, “but to me, it will always be ‘Sandese Aate Hai’. Because I am so much in love with what India has given me. Main toh India ka bhakt hoon, Bharat ka. For me, na aisa desh tha, na aisa desh hai, na aisa desh hoga. When I got the chance to express my love for my country, I made Sandese Aate Hai. That song defines me — my music, my love for my country, everything together.”

The veteran musician believes the heart of live performances remains unchanged. “They are more or less the same. The style has changed, yes — but the people’s claps, their cheers, the way they go for the artist, that’s still the same. You can’t explain that phenomenon — how they pour love on you. Every artist I saw today was being loved. When they gave that same love to me, I was overwhelmed.”