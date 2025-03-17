Harsh Upadhyay dwells on his journey after striking right chord with his Bollywood debut

After years of shaping the soundtracks of reality shows and blockbuster dance films, Harsh Upadhyay is stepping into the limelight as a full-fledged music composer with Be Happy. With an album featuring 12 diverse tracks, he brings his signature versatility and passion to Bollywood. His debut album has already generated buzz, and with legendary artists lending their voices to his compositions, the industry is taking notice. In this exclusive interview, Harsh Upadhyay opens up about his journey, his challenges, and his vision for the future.





"Be Happy" marks your debut as a film composer. How did this opportunity come to you?

Yes, Be Happy is my first film as a composer. I’ve been in the music industry for over 15 years, primarily working on reality dance shows like Dance India Dance and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. During that time, I collaborated frequently with choreographer-director Remo D’Souza, producing music for his performances in award shows and films like ABCD, ABCD 2, and Street Dancer 3D.

The transition to composing happened unexpectedly. Two years ago, in January 2023, Remo Sir called me and told me he was making a film. Initially, he asked me to do the background score, but I was eager to work on the songs. I pitched my first composition, Devi Aayi, and he liked it. I took it as a challenge and composed six songs in just 28 days. Even then, there was no official confirmation. But I made Remo Sir promise that if my songs weren’t used, the replacements had to be better. He kept his word, and eventually, all 12 songs in the album turned out to be mine.





What was your approach to composing for Be Happy?

I always wanted my debut to be a full album rather than just a few songs in a multi-composer film. Luckily, Be Happy gave me that opportunity. I aimed for versatility—folk, fusion, contemporary, and emotional melodies, while making sure that each song added depth to the film’s storytelling.

For instance, Devi Aayi is a folk song sung by Shankar Mahadevan, while Raja is a powerful Ganpati track performed by Vishal Dadlani. Sultana brings a mix of Bollywood energy with English rap by Nora Fatehi and vocals from Sunidhi Chauhan and Mika Singh. The most special track, though, is a father-daughter emotional song that plays during the climax. It carries the film’s final message, and there’s no dialogue after it ends. We knew we had to convey everything through the music.

For Raja, I composed a six-minute Ganpati song incorporating 108 names of Lord Ganesha. We even brought a priest to ensure the pronunciation was perfect. Vishal Dadlani delivered it with such power that it felt like a spiritual experience.





Your album features legendary singers like Shankar Mahadevan, Sunidhi Chauhan, Kailash Kher, and Vishal Dadlani. How was it working with them?

It was an unbelievable experience. These are legendary singers I have admired for years, and to have them sing my compositions felt like a dream. What amazed me most was that none of them asked for re-recordings, which is rare in the industry. They understood the emotion of the songs instantly and made them even better.





Your background is in reality shows and award functions. How did those experiences shape your musical style?

Working on reality shows for 15 years feels like preparation now. Every episode required 12-15 different tracks—some emotional, some energetic, some remixed. It trained me to create music quickly while maintaining high quality.

Over time, I realized that I didn’t want to keep doing the same thing. I wanted to experiment and push boundaries. That’s why my next project is completely different—Maa, a horror film starring Kajol. It will allow me to explore an entirely new soundscape.