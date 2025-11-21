From Kyunki 2.0 to New York Times 100 List: Smriti Irani’s Year in Review

From ruling Indian television in the 2000s to making her mark in the Union Cabinet, Smriti Irani’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Her unwavering dedication and consistent excellence have earned her admiration across the nation. And now, life comes full circle as she steps back into her iconic role of Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. As the legendary show celebrates 25 glorious years, her return has once again pulled the entire nation back to their television screens, rekindling nostalgia and excitement like never before. As she continues to thrive across various fields, let’s take a look at some of her major recent achievements.

A Massive Return After 25 Years

After a long wait of 25 years, Smriti Irani’s return as Tulsi created a one-of-a-kind moment in television history. The comeback of the iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi set the television world on fire, and its remarkable resurrection quickly became one of the most talked-about events across the country.

Bringing Bill Gates on Television

Smriti Irani achieved something unprecedented, she brought Microsoft founder Bill Gates as a virtual cameo in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. In the scene, she is seen having a video call with Bill Gates, beginning the conversation with her signature greeting, “Jai Shri Krishna,” which Gates warmly echoes. Expressing her delight over his interaction with her family, the moment ends with Bill Gates saying, “Thank you, Tulsi ji.”

SPARK The 100k Collective Launch

Under the SPARK The 100k Collective umbrella, Smriti Irani is working towards creating a $100 million impact fund to support women entrepreneurs across India and beyond. Representing the collective strength of Indian women, she highlighted the immense, untapped potential of the nation’s female workforce.

Global Inspiration At TIME100 New York

At the TIME100 gathering in New York, Smriti Irani took the stage representing India and her initiative — SPARK The 100k Collective, an initiative she launched to empower 100,000 women entrepreneurs across 300 cities in India. Her powerful speech and effort resonated with the global community at the TIME forum and also reminded the world of her journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of India’s most influential voices.