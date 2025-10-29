From Kitchen God to Thamma - Your Diwali Binge List!

Diwali is not just synonymous with festivities but also enjoying some downtime and moments of stilliness, and in today’s fast-paced world, finding time to binge-watch can seem like a luxury, so what’s better than the upcoming festive holidays of Diwali! The festival of lights, family, happiness and small pockets of free time to enjoy binging on these stories. From the supernatural universe’s newest addition, Thamma in theatres to the one-of-a-kind concept of Kitchen God on Pocket TV, these stories are definitely going to keep us on the edge of our seats. Here’s a roundup of binge-worthy stories across platforms that show you don’t need hours to get hooked.

Kitchen God on Pocket TV



‘Kitchen God’ is not your typical cooking reality show. It is a reality show in this fictional series with a twist! Every contestant competes while wearing a mask, hiding their identity and providing only cryptic clues to the audience. The winner’s face is the only one revealed at the end, adding suspense and surprise to the culinary battle. But beyond the thrill, the show is a layered drama filled with betrayal, family secrets, emotional healing, and a deep love for food. Kitchen God mixes the intensity of competition with the warmth of personal redemption, making it both moving and unpredictable.



Thamma in Theatres



‘Thamma’ is the thrilling new addition in the Maddock Films Horror-Comedy Universe, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. This supernatural romance blends Indian Folklore with Vampire Mythology. Alok, played by Khurrana is a simple man who unknowingly lets out a 1000 year old demon and gains vampiric abilities. While tackling his newfound abilities he meets Tadaka, played by Mandanna. They get involved in a “star-crossed” love story, fighting so their love survives. Thamma is set to be a unique Diwali entertainer, promising fear, fun, and a heartfelt love story.



Rishqiyaan on Pocket TV



‘Rishqiyaan’ is a heartfelt story of love, trust and perseverance that follows the journey of Arohi (played by Yukti Kapoor), a strong and simple girl from Rajasthan. She began working in Delhi after the loss of her father, only to be betrayed by her fiancé and cousin. Her life takes a drastic turn when she meets Raghav (played by Nishant Malkani), a multimillionaire posing as a beggar, who is moved by her compassion and stands by her through struggles.



Ray on Netflix

‘Ray’ is a captivating anthology series that reinterprets four of Satyajit Ray’s classic short stories for today’s audience. Each episode delves into the complexity of human emotions, including ego, envy, fame, and guilt, through exciting and sometimes surreal narratives. The series combines realism with psychological drama and occasional sci-fi elements.



Phir Se Restart on Pocket TV



‘Phir Se Restart’ traces the life of a renowned celebrity, Zareen Khan, who is dissatisfied with her costume designer’s creation and turns the moment into an opportunity to find raw talent. She comes up with a one-of-a-kind contest, offering aspiring designers a chance to showcase their talent.



Unpaused: Naya Safar on Prime Video



Set during the first COVID-19 lockdown in India, ‘Unpaused: Naya Safar’ is a heartfelt collection of five short films that look at themes of isolation, loss, resilience, and unexpected human connection. Each story, directed by a different filmmaker, highlights the emotional and social effects of the pandemic. It offers not just reflection but also signs of hope and healing in times of crisis.

