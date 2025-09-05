From Josh to Thandel: 16 Years Of Naga Chaitanya's Fearless Film Choices

Over the past 16 years, actor Naga Chaitanya has built a career defined by his willingness to take on a wide variety of roles. Since his debut in Josh (2009), he has made it clear that he is interested in exploring a diverse range of characters. His journey through the film industry is marked by versatility, ranging from romantic leads to mass entertainers and rooted stories, and a consistent drive to seek out new genres.









The Beginning: A New Kind of Hero

When Naga Chaitanya made his debut with Josh, expectations were high since he was stepping into the spotlight as the son of Nagarjuna Akkineni.The film was unique for its time, offering a fresh perspective on youth and ragging that remains relevant to audiences even today.



He took on unconventional films like Ye Maaya Chesave (2010) and Manam (2014), both of which gained attention for their storytelling and his strong performances. Naga Chaitanya's ability to choose films that weren’t necessarily mainstream showcased his interest in varied genres from the beginning.













Expanding the Horizon: Romance to Mass Roles



Naga Chaitanya first gained recognition through a string of successful romantic films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Premam, and 100% Love. Though his early success was rooted in romance, he was never confined to just one genre. His desire to experiment and grow as an actor led him to take on roles in action films and more commercial fare. Movies like Tadaka (2013), Auto Nagar Surya (2014), Savyasachi (2018), and Shailaja Reddy Alludu (2018) marked his shift into more mass-oriented roles, proving that he could handle both heartfelt romance and high-energy action with equal ease.













However, it was films like Majili (2019), Love Story (2021), and Thandel (2025) that truly highlighted Naga Chaitanya’s ability to portray grounded, complex characters. Majili, a family drama; Love Story, in which he portrays a Dalit man; and Thandel, a rural action-packed film, revealed a different side of him, far from his usual romantic and dramatic roles. In Thandel, his portrayal of a fisherman rooted in rural Andhra Pradesh earned him critical and audience acclaim, marking a significant shift in his career toward more raw and authentic characters.

















Fearless Choices, Consistent Growth



What stands out about Naga Chaitanya’s career is that he has never been afraid to step outside his comfort zone, whether portraying a deeply emotional character in Majili or taking on a tough, action-driven role in Thandel. He has not only experimented with different genres in theatrical releases but also explored supernatural thriller elements in his web series Dhootha, streamed on Amazon Prime Video.



Dhootha, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on December 1, 2023, quickly became a hit, even trending at #1 on the platform. It was one of Amazon’s biggest South Indian shows, and marked a bold move by Naga Chaitanya, one of the few mainstream Telugu actors to successfully venture into the OTT space.



He has consistently sought stories that are varied in their genres — from urban romances to rural mass heroes, from introspective dramas to high-octane action films. This willingness to take on different characters and genres has played a big role in keeping his career fresh and relevant over the years.



The Road Ahead



As Naga Chaitanya celebrates 16 years in the Telugu film industry, it’s clear that he is far from done experimenting with his craft. His recent success with Thandel and his choice to take on another unique genre with NC24 have only further established his place as one of the top stars in the industry who can seamlessly switch between genres. Whether it’s love stories, family dramas, or mass action films, Naga Chaitanya has proven that he’s capable of handling them all.

