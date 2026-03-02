From India to Berlin: Sudipto Sen’s “Kahin Door” at Berlinale 2026

Indian cinema finds a resonant new voice at the global stage as filmmaker Sudipto Sen’s upcoming feature project “Still…Somewhere (Kahin Door)” is officially selected and presented at the European Film Market (EFM) during the 76th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), 12–22 February 2026.

The project is shortlisted under the prestigious WAVES Bazaar at Berlinale EFM 2026, marking a significant milestone for Indian storytelling within one of the world’s most influential film markets.





Produced by Sudipto Sen under the banner of Sipping Tea Cinemas, and written and directed by Sushil Rajpal, “Still…Somewhere” is a deeply emotional narrative that bridges continents, cultures, and the intimate terrain of motherhood.

Set against the contrasting backdrops of Europe and India, the film tells the story of a mother’s unyielding fight to save her son’s life, exploring themes of sacrifice, identity, cultural conflict, and resilience. It is a poignant meditation on belonging in a world divided by geography yet united by love. Speaking on the occasion, producer Sudipto Sen said “At Sipping Tea Cinemas, we are continuously striving for better Indian cinema. Setting out to the journey of beautiful cinemas, we bring an exciting film project, STILL SOMEWHERE (Kahin Door) at the prestigious Berlinale EFM 2026. It’s an incredible narrative of motherhood, her tenacious fight for her son’s life against the backdrop of conflicting cultures in Europe and India, as well as the longing for personal sacrifice. A beautiful glimpse into traditional Indian ethos and values blended with a global milieu.”





The Berlin International Film Festival, widely regarded as one of the “Big Three” alongside Cannes and Venice, serves as a vital global platform for artistic exchange and international co-production. The European Film Market, hosted within Berlinale, is a major hub for producers, distributors, sales agents, and investors worldwide, facilitating global collaborations and film financing opportunities.