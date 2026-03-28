From Homelessness & Financial Struggle, Mickey Rourke Makes A Comeback

Mickey Rourke, 72, recently opened up about his financial struggles and addressed questions regarding his eviction from his Los Angeles residence due to overdue rent. In a video posted on his Instagram profile, the actor stated that he does not require anyone’s help and emphasized that he would never ask anyone for a nickel. He also turned down money raised for him through a GoFundMe campaign, which he said was started without his permission.

However, Rourke’s latest post has reassured fans that he is far from being out of the game. Just yesterday, he shared a photo from a film set with the caption: “Dr. Sol Hershowitz Guide to Extraterrestrial Life!” This hinted at his involvement in a new project. According to the Utah Film Commission, the upcoming motion picture has received government incentives, with Dan Clifton and Bernard Hunt producing and Charles Scharfman directing.

Rourke’s representative, Kimberly Hines, confirmed to TMZ that the actor is currently filming in Utah and is playing one of the lead roles. He portrays a paranoid ex-military conspiracist who claims to have stolen alien technology from the government.

This article is written by Nag Adithya, a student of Loyola Academy, interning with Deccan Chronicle.







