Lesser-Known Facts About Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan

From Ek Duuje Ke Liye to Indian 2, Here Are A Few Lesser-Known Facts About Kamal Haasan’s Films





Kamal Haasan's cinematic journey emerges as a testament to his unparalleled artistry and unconventional choices. From his early days as a child star to his latest blockbusters such as Kalki 2898 AD, Vikram 2 and the much-anticipated release, Indian 2, Kamal Haasan has embodied roles with immersive depth and is now embracing the contemporary appetite for high-octane action akin to global franchises.

In a new audiobook on Audible titled ‘Kamal Haasan: A Cinematic Journey,’, author K. Hariharan explores his evolution through 50+ films, showcasing his prowess in challenging stereotypes and pushing boundaries. Ahead of the release of Indian 2 on July 12, here are some lesser-known facts from the legend's incredible journey from the audiobook:







1. When veteran producer L.V. Prasad screened ‘Ek Duuje ke Liye’ for the first time, it was a disaster

Kamal Haasan bridged the north-south divide in India and made inroads into the Hindi film industry with ‘Ek Duuje Ke Liye’ (1981). Despite initial setbacks and sceptical Bombay distributors, the film's release stirred audiences deeply, leading to packed cinemas and emotional reactions.





Claimed to be a disaster initially, the veteran producer L.V. Prasad had not expected this. The author writes, “Prasad realised that everyone had seen a wholesome tragedy after a long time on the Hindi screen and there was no difference in feelings between the Tamil and Hindi audiences… he immediately called his son to order another forty prints to be released all over India the following Friday”.

The film went on to celebrate fifty weeks in the theatres and the rest is history.





2. Shah Rukh Khan didn’t charge a penny for his role in Hey Ram

Kamal Haasan's journey with ‘Hey Ram’ (2000) began with an idea akin to a crime thriller, but he soon realised empathising with Gandhi's assassin, Nathuram Godse, was too reactionary.



"I changed it around completely and made the story get some respect for the protagonist. Undoubtedly, the film got me a lot of respect, but it flopped. " shared Kamal Haasan. The author reveals however, “Shah Rukh Khan was so impressed by the vision of the film that he refused to charge a penny for his performance as Amjad, instead deeming it an honour to get an opportunity to work with a legend like Kamal.”





3. Silent comedy ‘Pushpak’ was certified by the Censor Board multiple times in the same year in all Indian languages

Inspired by the legacy of Charlie Chaplin, Kamal Haasan’s Pushpak (1987) redefined silent comedy for Indian audiences. In the audiobook, the writer shares that the film’s release strategy was quite complex due to its lack of dialogue.



"The rule says that a talkie has to be in a certain language. Therefore, in order to release this wordless film all over India, it was certified the same year by the censor board multiple times, in all Indian languages, with titles changed and new censor certificates issued in all languages!"





4. Sathya almost got shelved because of Kamal Haasan’s financial strains





Sathya (1988) was a bold move as it was the remake of a Bollywood hit Arjun (1985), scripted by Javed Akhtar, with Suresh Krishnaa as the director, in Tamil and produced by Kamal’s production house. While Kamal demonstrated his remarkable acting prowess, the film's production faced challenges.

“Kamal’s second production, a big-budget sci-fi venture titled Vikram suffered on both critical and commercial fronts. His company had to comfort the distributors who had shouldered the risk of such an ambitious film,” writes Hariharan. However, with a stellar musical score by Ilaiyaraaja and Kamal’s relentless dedication, Sathya became a defining film that resonated deeply with audiences.

