From Baahubali to The Raja Saab: Prabhas’ Unmatched Style Evolution Onscreen

Prabhas had an incredible 2024 with the massive success of Kalki 2898 AD and breaking several box-office records, cementing his status as the undisputed pan-India superstar. Prabhas is known for his versatility, he effortlessly transforms for every role, pulling off strikingly different looks. From a rugged warrior in Baahubali to a fierce action hero in Salaar, his ability to adapt is unmatched. In Kannappa, he stuns as Rudra with long hair, rudraksha malas, and chandan, while in The Raja Saab, he exudes a stylish, mysterious charm. With multiple upcoming films, Prabhas continues to surprise fans with never-seen-before avatars, proving his mettle as a true superstar.



Here is a look at Prabhas’ strikingly different looks for his films!





Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas' look in Kalki 2898 is nothing short of striking. He sports a rugged, intense appearance that perfectly matches the film’s action-driven, period setting. His character is seen in traditional warrior attire, which adds a fierce and battle-ready vibe. With a chiseled, strong build and a focused, determined expression, Prabhas carries a raw, powerful presence throughout the film. His hairstyle and makeup reflect the era, further enhancing his character’s authenticity and depth. Fans are sure to be captivated by his commanding presence, which showcases his dedication to bringing the complex role to life. Baahubali In Baahubali, Prabhas showcased two distinct looks—one as a fierce warrior and the other as a majestic king. As Amarendra Bahubali, he exuded royalty in rich armor, a regal crown, and a commanding presence. As Mahendra Bahubali, he embraced a rugged warrior avatar, with unkempt hair and battle scars, perfectly embodying both power and legacy. Salaar In Salaar, Prabhas sported a rugged and intense look, exuding raw power. He donned a rough, battle-hardened appearance with a thick beard, short hair, and dark, gritty outfits.





The Raja Saab

In The Raja Saab, Prabhas embraces a stylish yet mysterious look. He sports long, wavy hair, a sharp beard, and trendy outfits, exuding a royal yet contemporary charm. His charismatic appearance, paired with intense expressions, has fans eagerly anticipating his role. On the workfront Prabhas will next be seen in The Raja Saab, Kannappa, Spirit, Kalki 2, and Salaar 2.



