From Alia to Janhvi: Whose Mirror Selfie is Best

Mirror selfies have become a popular way for celebrities to connect with their fans, offering a glimpse into their personal style and behind-the-scenes moments. Whether it's their effortless charm, bold fashion choices, or playful vibes, these Bollywood stars know how to work the mirror selfie game like pros. From gym-ready shots to glamorous poses, here are five celebs who are setting the bar high for mirror selfies.



Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt's natural charm shines in her mirror selfies, whether she's in cozy loungewear or gym attire. This selfie perfectly captures her in full gym mode, highlighting her fitness enthusiasm.







Janhvi Kapoor



Janhvi Kapoor’s mirror selfies exude confidence and style. With her glamorous outfits and mastery of perfect lighting and angles, she effortlessly dominates the mirror selfie game in this shot.







Mithila Palkar



Mithila Palkar’s mirror selfies usually showcase her cute, relatable charm, but this one reveals a bold, edgy side. Her laid-back style, combined with that striking expression, proves she's owning the mirror selfie game in a whole new way. This mix of bold fashion, casual ease, and natural confidence makes these divas truly the queens of mirror selfies.







Rashmika Mandanna



Rashmika’s vibrant personality and stunning looks come together seamlessly in her mirror selfies. Often seen in trendy athleisure or casual styles, her playful yet glamorous vibe makes her a go-to favorite on Instagram.







Khushi Kapoor



Khushi Kapoor’s mirror selfies are all about bold fashion choices. Her edgy, chic looks paired with impeccable makeup turn her selfies into a visual delight for her followers.







