From Accountant to Icon: Vijay Sethupathi Celebrates His 48th Birthday

Vijay Sethupathi celebrates his 48th birthday today, January 16, 2026. Renowned for his stellar performances in Tamil and Telugu cinema, he has established himself as one of the most bankable stars in the Indian film industry.



Born in Rajapalayam, Tamil Nadu, Sethupathi moved to Chennai as a child.



His journey in the industry began with a setback; his first audition in 1994 for the film Nammavar was unsuccessful. He eventually moved to Dubai to work as an accountant before returning to pursue acting. His major breakthrough came in 2010 with the critically acclaimed film Thenmerku Paruvakkaatru.



Today, Sethupathi reportedly commands a fee of Rs 15 crore per film, with an estimated net worth of Rs 140 crore.



On the career front, he will next be seen in the Hindi silent film Gandhi Talks, scheduled for theatrical release on January 30, 2026. Additionally, he is currently busy filming Slum Dog 33 Temple Road, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The latter is going to be his biggest pan-India release ever, with Telugu and Tamil versions witnessing a huge release.

