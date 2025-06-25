 Top
From 150 kg to Fit India Icon: Jackky Bhagnani’s Wellness Journey

25 Jun 2025 12:51 PM IST

Actor-entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani shares how Yoga, clean living, and willpower transformed his life — earning him and wife Rakul Preet the title of ‘Fit India Couple’

Jackky Bhagnani reveals his 75 kg weight loss journey and how Yoga shaped his fitness and relationship with Rakul Preet Singh.

From weighing over 150 kg to being recognised as one of India’s fittest, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani credits Yoga, clean habits, and mental discipline for transforming his life — both personally and physically. Bhagnani and wife Rakul Preet Singh were recently honoured as the ‘Fit India Couple’ during the Fit India Cult Yogathon on World Yoga Day (June 21) at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Stadium, an initiative backed by the Sports Ministry.


Speaking about his incredible transformation, Bhagnani said, “It’s hard for people to believe I once weighed over 150 kg. Losing 75 kg wasn’t about expensive equipment — it was about mindset, clean eating, hydration, sleep, cardio and especially Yoga.”

He praised the government’s push for fitness, calling Yoga “India’s timeless gift to the world”, and expressed support for PM Narendra Modi’s efforts to promote wellness across generations.

Jackky also shared how Yoga became a foundation in his relationship with Rakul: “We bonded over Yoga when we first met, and it continues to be a meaningful part of our daily life.”

Encouraging others to explore its benefits, he added: “Yoga nurtures not just the body, but also the mind and soul. I truly believe that with willpower, even the impossible becomes possible.” From a personal health crisis to national recognition, Bhagnani’s journey is a testament to discipline, resilience, and the life-changing power of Yoga.

