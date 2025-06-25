From 150 kg to Fit India Icon: Jackky Bhagnani’s Wellness Journey
Actor-entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani shares how Yoga, clean living, and willpower transformed his life — earning him and wife Rakul Preet the title of ‘Fit India Couple’
From weighing over 150 kg to being recognised as one of India’s fittest, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani credits Yoga, clean habits, and mental discipline for transforming his life — both personally and physically. Bhagnani and wife Rakul Preet Singh were recently honoured as the ‘Fit India Couple’ during the Fit India Cult Yogathon on World Yoga Day (June 21) at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Stadium, an initiative backed by the Sports Ministry.
Speaking about his incredible transformation, Bhagnani said, “It’s hard for people to believe I once weighed over 150 kg. Losing 75 kg wasn’t about expensive equipment — it was about mindset, clean eating, hydration, sleep, cardio and especially Yoga.”
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
