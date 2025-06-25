From 150 kg to Fit India Icon: Jackky Bhagnani’s Wellness Journey

He praised the government’s push for fitness, calling Yoga “India’s timeless gift to the world”, and expressed support for PM Narendra Modi’s efforts to promote wellness across generations.

Jackky also shared how Yoga became a foundation in his relationship with Rakul: “We bonded over Yoga when we first met, and it continues to be a meaningful part of our daily life.”

Encouraging others to explore its benefits, he added: “Yoga nurtures not just the body, but also the mind and soul. I truly believe that with willpower, even the impossible becomes possible.” From a personal health crisis to national recognition, Bhagnani’s journey is a testament to discipline, resilience, and the life-changing power of Yoga.