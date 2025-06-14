French-Caribbean Star David Walters Brings Soul Tropical Rhythms to India This Summer

This June and July, India sways to the infectious rhythms of Soul Tropical as French-Caribbean musician David Walters embarks on his much-awaited India tour — a radiant musical journey blending Afro-Caribbean roots, soul, funk, and global grooves. This celebration of music, culture, and connection arrives as part of the international Fête de la Musique festival, observed every June across the world.

Presented by the French Institute in India and the Alliance Française network in India, this tour promises electrifying performances in cities including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Jaipur.

Walters, known for his genre-defying sonic palette and powerful stage presence, brings a deep emotional resonance to his performances. His latest album, Soul Tropical, is both a personal homage to his Caribbean heritage and a universal ode to joy and resilience. It features acclaimed collaborations with artists like Mario Canonge, Ballaké Sissoko, Flavia Coelho, and Captain Planet, weaving together sounds from Martinique, Guadeloupe, Cuba, Brazil, and Africa — all filtered through the vibrant energy of Marseille, Paris, Sheffield, and Los Angeles.

“This isn’t just music to listen to — it’s music to feel, to move to, to heal with,” says Walters. “Soul Tropical is about dancing through grief, reconnecting with family, and finding joy in shared rhythms.”

Event Details:

New Delhi 18 June, 9:00 pm The Pianioman, Eldeco Centre, Saket

Chandigarh 19 June, 7:30 pm Tagore Theatre

Bhopal 21 June, 7:00 pm Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum

Pune 22 June, 7:00 pm FC Road Social

Hyderabad 24 June, 8: 00 pm EXT, Film Nagar

Bengaluru 27 June, 7:30 pm Alliance Française de Bangalore

Kolkata 01 July, 6:30 pm Indian Museum

Jaipur 05 July, 7:00 pm Diggi Palace

● Live concerts infused with island soul, dance beats, and tropical warmth

● Free and ticketed events, depending on the venue





Why India?

David Walters' music is a testament to the universality of rhythm and melody. His previous collaborations with Indian artists, such as the fusion project with Rajasthan Roots and performances with Bangalore-based musicians, have showcased his ability to seamlessly blend Caribbean beats with Indian folk traditions.

Walters’ visit is more than a tour — it’s a cultural bridge. France’s deep-rooted connection to India through music, language, and artistic collaborations finds new expression in Soul Tropical, a perfect fit for the diverse, multilingual, and rhythm-loving Indian audience. The tour serves as a vibrant showcase of Fête de la Musique's original spirit — making music accessible, open, and alive in public spaces.